Crowds turn out to sample delicious food at first Taste of Kildare festival

The inaugural Taste of Kildare event, which took place last Sunday afternoon at the K Club in Straffan, has been hailed as a great success by organisers.

The event was intended to highlight the best that the county’s restaurants and food producers and suppliers had to offer.

It was attended by more than 2,500 people, which, Kildare Failte CEO Aine Mangan explained, “exceeded expectations”.

“There was great feedback from those attending and from the suppliers and stall holders,” she said.

The event was divided up into two main parts — the first a gala lunch at the K Club’s legacy suite where local restaurants and suppliers hosted a full four course lunch for 300 guests.

Meanwhile, the main event was in the K Club’s Walled Garden, where 60 different restaurants, suppliers and producers had stalls serving the public.

The event also including a big screen to show the All Ireland final and music from singer-songwriter (and Naas resident) Paddy Casey.

There were also cookery demonstrations, craft beer, wine tasting and children’s activities.

The event, which was modeled on a Dublin version of the same thing which has been running successful in the Iveagh Gardens for a number of years, also highlights one of Kildare’s strongest attraction.

“Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering, accounting for €2 out of every €5 spent by visitors,” says Aine Mangan.

Leading Irish chefs, including Rachel Allen, seafood expert Martin Shanahan, Ross Lewis of Chapter One and the award-winning Thomas Haughton, joined in a series of cookery demonstrations celebrating the best the county’s restaurants and food producers and suppliers have to offer.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Rathangan native Ms Mangan confirmed that the success of the inugural Taste of Kildare Festival bodes well for it to become an annual event.

She had said in advance of the event that the ambition was that it would become a sustainable annual one.

And on Monday she said that following the success of the afternoon, the significant crowds who attended it and the positive feedback, that a repeat was likely.

Participating restaurants include Baileys Bistro , Athy; The Ballymore Inn, the Brown Bear, Two Mile House; Burtown House, Athy; Canteen, Celbridge, Dew Drop Inn, Kill; Fallons, Kilcullen, Harte’s, Kildare Town; Las Radas Tapas and Lemongrass Fusion, Naas; Chapter 16, Kildare Town and Two Cooks, Sallins.