Free kids events at Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge as end of school holidays approaches
Whitewater, Newbridge
Celebrate the last of the summer with free family fun at Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge on August 25 and 26 and September 2 and 3.
With the summer holidays drawing to a close and the academic year beginning, it’s time for a last hurrah as families are invited to enjoy lots of free family entertainment at Whitewater Shopping Centre.
"Celebrate the last of summer with the hilarious Monsieur Gusto, face-painting and balloon making on Saturday August 25. Then on Sunday August 26 we have a Reptile Zoo, a magic show, Glitter Tattos & the Rebelsa String Quartet! Something for all the family! This all takes place from 2-5pm in the afternoon," said the centre.
"We have more back to school fun on Saturday September 1 too with a kids disco and face-painting, balloon modelling, and Mini golf. Sheldon will be here to celebrate his birthday so lots of fun and giggles promised. Join us once again on Sunday 2 September for even more fun including a Petting Farm ,face-painting, storytelling and a six string quartet."
