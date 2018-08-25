Retail shortlist for Kildare Town interiors store

Kildare town store Flanagan & Harhen, the home, gifts and interiors store located on Main Street, has been shortlisted as one of the Top 100 stores in this year’s Retail Excellence Awards.

“It’s a great achievement for the store and our team,” said Emma Harhen.

The store, which is run by two husband-and-wife teams has been operating since November 2016.

“ We have some beautiful cushions and throws, door stops and draught excluders from Ian Mankin weavers, Lancashire, we are the only stockists in Ireland. We also stock Caroline Walker prints and accessories, again only stockist in Ireland. We have recently started stocking Susie Watson Designs delph and cushions and the fabulously priced Indra Importers rugs, both of these only supplying one other business in Ireland.

“We support a large selection of Irish companies and businesses. All our candles are Irish, we stock Bold Bunny cards and also Jando cards; the fabulous and different Copper Fish studio lighting, Foxford and Nicholas Mosse Pottery.”

