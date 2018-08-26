Kildare's Herbert Lodge celebrates another fab year for its students

The Kildare International School of Excellence for Young Musicians (KISEYM) at Herbert Lodge, the Curragh has congratulated all its students on a year of high achievements in all practical and theory exams and performances.

“We send special congratulations to our Leaving Certificate students of 2018 and wish them well in their future,” said Berna Hayden. “Sarah and Ellen Ayerst have enjoyed a wonderful summer school at Benenden School, Cranbrook, Kent with the Kent Music Summer School String Orchestra.

“Sophie O’Carroll and David O’Carroll are also returning from study abroad. David was in the Guild Hall School of Music and Drama, London where he worked with international vocal students and excellent accompanists where he had individual tutoring and tuition song master classes — the purpose of the course for 16 to 18 year olds was an introduction to third level conservatoire training.”

SEE ALSO: These Kildare top racing yards will open their doors for Curragh Thoroughbred Trail

Ms Hayden said Sophie O’Carroll spent a week in Oxford at the Radley College, Abingdon Summer School for solo singing for adults.

“Sophie Gillen, won the Hanley Cup for Piano Repertoire under 14 years. She was also commended for the Kennedy Cup, Kilcoole 2017 and in Piano Solo for under 14 years.

“Also at Kilcoole, Dalia Revetchi was highly commended for Piano Solo under 14, and Karina Fleming recieved commendation for Piano Solo. Sophie O’Carroll won the adult solo Lancia Paul Cup and Orlaith Doyle received a highly commended in Piano Solo under 14,” added Berna.

“Herbert Lodge would like to congratulate its Adam Larke on winning an academic scholarship to Kilkenny College. Adam is a student of St Paul’s Primary School, Monasterevin. He was also one of the students of Herbert Lodge who was awarded 100% in their theory 2017-2018 exams along with Oisín Considine and Luke Dempsey.”

Anne Cullen (M.Mus) will continue to work with the Leaving Certificate 2019 students. The fifth year and junior cert students will study with Sophie O’Carroll (B.Mus) at Herbert Lodge .