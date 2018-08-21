Naas restaurant The Candied Walnut announces its closure; owners 'devastated'

Naas restaurant The Candied Walnut today announced its immediate closure.

The eaterie, located at Fairgreen Street, was opened by Barry and Dawn Hayden in October 2016. They formerly ran a highly-regarded restaurant of the same name in Portarlington, before making the move to Kildare.

In a social media statement this afternoon, the Haydens said that The Candied Walnut “has ceased trading, effective immediately”, and blamed external factors beyond their control for the extremely difficult decision.

“Despite our ongoing efforts, the business faced increasingly difficult trading conditions this year and coupled with weather events and increasing running costs and overheads we have been left with no option but to close.”

The proprietors said they were “utterly devastated and heartbroken for all our Candied Walnut staff who have been so supportive and understanding. Our staff were and are literally the best in the business”.

“We have enjoyed sharing our passion with all of you. We have immensely enjoyed getting to know all our loyal customers and earning your friendships.

“Sadly though the business was just not growing at a pace that was needed to survive. We had to protect ourselves and our young family from further debt.”

At the time of its opening, the restaurant employed 28 staff members, including nine in the kitchen. It catered for formal diners downstairs and more casual customers upstairs in the premises.