Browne's of Kilcock host to host family fun day to mark relaunch next Tuesday

Browne’s Londis Kilcock has undergone a significant revamp in the last two years and is now excited to reveal its newly rebranded Circle K service station forecourt offering.

To celebrate the relaunch they are inviting the whole community to a family fun day to officially open their new look store on August 21 from 12pm-2pm.

The official ribbon will be proudly cut by Jason Gibbons, from the Kildare All Ireland Under 20’s panel who beat Mayo earlier this month. Jason has previously worked in Browne’s Londis Kilcock.

Browne’s Londis Kilcock has been serving the local community for over 60 years. It is a family run business, managed by Leona Browne, daughter of Sean and Crona Brown. Her brother Johnny and sister Amy are also heavily involved in the day to day business.

The upgrade to this family owned store has been significant and includes a deli offering called Bia Blás, which focuses on an improved range of healthy, fresh fare.

Browne’s Londis now has a fully rebranded Circle K forecourt and it is open 24/7, providing an NCT carwash, an ATM machine, Smooch ice cream and Insomnia Coffee. This improved store is a great facility for the local community.

There will be plenty to keep people on the day with Spin the Wheel competition, tastings from Smooch and Bia Blás,

Congratulating Leona Browne, on the relaunch and wishing them continued success, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director said: “The new look Londis is a credit to Leona, the Browne family and colleagues. They have worked tirelessly to bring the store up to this first class standard and I am delighted to wish them the best of luck with this venture.”