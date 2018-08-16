‘A Night for Broz’ to remember young Prosperous musician

Friends of a young Prosperous man who passed away in recent times, are organising a concert in his name in the village in the coming weeks.

Called ‘A Night for Broz’, the event is a tribute to Christopher Brosnan who was a well known musician in his own right. He in his early 20’s when he passed away last April.

The event will feature the Druids and will take place in Dowling’s of Prosperous, on Friday, August 24 at 8pm.

Admission is €10 and Eddie Kane will be the support act. Tickets available from Dowlings or local shops. There was a commemoration for Christopher Brosnan during the Prosperous Music Festival.

