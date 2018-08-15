Prosperous student would love to teach Irish

A student who wants to teach the Irish language had been accepted into her course before the Leaving Cert results came out today.

Maicili Delaney, from St Farnan’s in Prosperous, County Kildare, will begin a post Leaving Cert course at Dunboyne before the end of this year. “I was accepted before the results came out,” said Maicili.

She plans to teach Irish in the future and will do the Dunboyne course before heading off on another college course.

Maicili, who is from Prosperous, told us: “I am not from an Irish speaking family. I just love Irish.”

Her pal, Emma O’Loughlin, from Allenwood, said she is hoping to study hospitality management at DIT.

Emma said she had been concerned about her pass maths exam but she did well getting 70%.

Another St Farnans student, Zara Joyce, from Hodgestown, Donadea, was happy with her result. Art is her favourite subject.

At first, she said, she was thinking of nursing but changed her mind towards air hostessing. She is on a waiting list for Ryanair at Dublin but might have to go to Germany for training.

Over the summer, Zara worked with her mother, who runs North Kildare Cleaning.

Zara Joyce

Another St Farnan’s student, Jack O’Brien, from Coill Dubh, who appeared to be the first student to arrive at the school this morning, is planning to do a one year e-business course in a PLC.

Jack O'Brien from Coill Dubh

Principal, Eddie Collins, said that eight students sat the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied exams in June. “We were happy with the results. A lot were happy with their points and got the courses they wanted. Young people now know a bit more than we did,” he said.

Mr Collins said that that this year they noticed that a lot of students are going for apprenticeships and already had them organised. “It was a lovely day for me,” he concluded, telling us that around 500 students are enrolled for September coming.