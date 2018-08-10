Plans lodged for ten new Clane homes
Ballinagappa Road
Kildare County Council's head offices at Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Plans have been lodged with Kildare County Council for ten new homes in Clane.
Amanda Murphy wants to build ten four bedroom two storey houses consisting of six semi-detached homes, three terraced dwellings and one detached building on the Ballinagappa Road.
Submissions can be made by September 9 and a decision is due on September 26.
