Met Eireann weather forecast for Kildare today

According to Met Eireann, there will be good spells of sunshine today with the odd shower throughout the day.

The national weather forecaster said overall, it will stay dry.

Top temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

It will also remain dry tonight with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

