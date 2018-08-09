Unopened Waterways complex in Sallins is to be redeveloped

A planned redevelopment of the Waterways complex in Sallins has been approved.

The work is to be carried out by a Dublin-based investment company with links to Naas.

Kildare County Council has approved a plan to build an aparthotel (a hotel providing self-catering apartments) with 55 rooms in what is a change of use from a hotel, which was originally proposed there.

There will also be a commercial gym on a site, occupying 885 square metres.

KCC has further granted permission for a coffee shop, a meeting/community room as well as converting two floors to education and training use.

The Waterways was built some years ago during the so-called Celtic Tiger era, but much of it remained unopened.

The development was put up for sale in May 2015 and was effectively sold off at the request of the National Asset Management Agency.