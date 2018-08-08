Jessica and Faolán Farrell of Channel 4's "Lego Wars" are facilitating a free Family Lego workshop in Newbridge Library on Tuesday August 21 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

This is a creative learning experience for families with children aged between 7 and 13 years. The Kildare mum and son duo previously gave a similar workshop in Rathangan Library.

Each family group or "team" contains up to four people but must have a minimum of at least one adult and one child.

Booking required (Tel: 045-448353 or Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie) as numbers are limited.

SEE ALSO: Wedding plan luck for Kildare Rose family