Illegal parking in disabled parking spots still rampant in Naas
Gardai spot yet another infringement
Car illegally parked in disabled parking spot
Gardai in Naas are continuing to clamp down on illegal parking in disabled parking spots.
They issued a ticket to the owner of this blue car which was partly parked in such a spot.
Naas Gardaí issue a ticket to the owner of the blue car partly parked in a disabled car spot. By parking like this, it can make life very difficult for drivers who need to use these parking spots. pic.twitter.com/cBDuaMyywg— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 8, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on