New Newbridge pizza and pasta take-away gets green light

A new pizza and pasta take-away has been given the green light on Edward Street, Newbridge.

Antonio Raso has been given permission to the change of use of existing ground floor retail unit to a unit for the production and sale of artisan pizzas, bread and pasta for consumption off the premises.

The new food business will be located in the premises beside Pelo Hairdressing in the property formally occupied by Nick's Fish.

SEE ALSO: PHOTO GALLERY: Rockin at the Prosperous Music Festival