KILDARE OPINION: Some home truths about moving to Naas

There is clear evidence that the residential property market in Naas is, as the property economists would say, buoyant. There are many good reasons to move to Naas and you’ll find these in the snazzy brochures produced to market the town, or more specifically, its expanding “residential offering.”

Here are also some observations about Naas which will never quite make the final version of some of these publications.

You’ll find quite a few derelict buildings along the main street — and off it. These are, in some instances, the results of the economic collapse. In the case of others there aren’t enough people willing to pay the rent requested.

The town’s citizenry fell victim to a serious water poisoning incident, which left many people quite ill, a few seriously, and forced the closure of a school. It happened in 1991 when a well near Blessington Road became contaminated with sewage. Over 4,000 men, women women and children were poisoned to varying degrees and the issue. There was a repeat incident — much less serious in terms of scale — in 1997.

The town is overlooked by three magnificent structures which are visible along the approach roads to the town. These structures are cranes parked in the town centre and which have served no useful purpose for the better part of a decade now. No useful purpose except as museum-type pieces reminding us that there was a time when we couldn’t get enough of property and some builders only had to work for three-and-a-half days a week.

The number of parking spaces available in the town has been shrinking. And shrinking. There was a mighty row over the merits of abolishing parking spaces to make way for cycle lanes at Kilcullen road and Dublin Road. Some say cycling is the future while others are of the view that if the existing ones at Kilcullen Road aren’t used then what’s the point of putting in more. One local politician, Cllr Seamie Moore, estimates that 74% of the parking spaces have disappeared between 1996 and 2016.

The town has its own gaming arcade. Gold Rush may or may not deliver to you what the shopfront name promises. But it has gaming machines wall to wall downstairs as well as hosting live games, including cards, upstairs.

And it’s replete with bookie offices, four in the town and one on the outskirts and all coincidentally located close to pubs. The Paddy Power at Poplar Square comes with blue lighting in the WC, generally installed to prevent intravenous drug misuse.

The lean years of the post economic crash brought some good news. It was possible to buy an apartment in the town for a cheap as €90,000. That’s the price that was paid for five apartments in the Craddockstown Road area in 2015.

Dedicated parking spaces exist for vehicles used by the Irish Prison Service. These are located at Basin Street.

The overall planning of Naas has left something to be desired. Four major schools are located in or right on the edge of the town. The traffic volumes moving to and for at school opening/closing times meant the town is best avoided at these times. Noone could have imagined how Naas would grow. If so, these would’ve been built on the outskirts.

The garda station — once housed where the Court Hotel stands — was relocated to the Kilcullen Road in January 1989. The more populous Monread area might have been a better idea.

All sporting tastes are catered for. Alas many of the clubs either do not have a permanent home - in the case of some soccer clubs - or have found it difficult to accommodate all of the children who want to play. There’s a case to be made for a second GAA club in Naas. The same could be said for schools. Automatic admission is not a given to most schools in Naas and this as is true of primary schools as it is of second level schools. A new secondary school is planned for Millennium Park, but, like most public infrastructure, it won’t arrive on schedule.

