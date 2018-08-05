House prices steady in Clane

Despite higher headline prices published elsewhere, figures from the Residential Property Price Register for Clane, and analyzed by the Leader, indicate just a slight increase of under 1% for the median price of a residence in the area for the January-June period this year.

This method does not take into account the types of properties, 44 this year and 40 last year, but assuming they are roughly the same types, the stats are reasonably accurate. The median price (below which half of are priced) rose 0.9% to €274,000.

Around 30% of all sales were for properties prices at €225,000 or under. The average price for the top third was €367,881, while the average for the middle third was €278,515, up 3.3% on 2017.