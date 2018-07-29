Ambitious plans for Clane United soccer club

Clane Utd soccer club has applied for planning permission replace one of its grass pitches with an all weather astro turf.

The move is part of a five year strategy.

Paul Hopkins, the local born and bred club strategic development manager, said the club is planning to have phase one of its development plan in place by the end of 2019.

The first phase is a full sized FIFA all weather facility and pitch upgrade works 2019. The second is a new clubhouse and car park upgrade, which it hopes to have done by 2022

The club, which has 400 members, has a 7.8 acre site on the outskirts of the town. It holds a long lease on the land.

It also has a small club house and dressing room.

There are four grass pitches at the moment.

The plan is to replace one of these grass pitches with an all weather astro pitch with floodlights, which will enable it have use of such a pitch in poor weather.

In its application to Kildare County Council on the club said that it had got the flood lights designed to avoid any difficulties for neighbours.

Club spokesperson, Paul Hopkins, told the Leader that they want to raise €100,000 for the first phase work and are getting good support from the community, with €10,000 raised in donations one month recently.

The hope is to get help with a capital sports grant for the later clubhouse phase.

In 2004, the club got planning permission for a single storey building at the current site off the Ballinagappa road.