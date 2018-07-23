Kildare TD concerned at continuing decline in Defence Forces numbers

Concern has been expressed about the continuing decline in Defence Forces numbers.

Figures recently obtained show the numbers in the permanent Defence Forces have fallen yet again, with only 9,010 members recorded as of 31st May 2018.

Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin, Kildare South) has been critical of the decline and noted that “the Defence Forces has an approved establishment strength of 9,500 but has never come close to achieving that over the past five years.

“Despite taking on 2,000 recruits since 2015, the numbers continue to fall – indeed they are down 270 members since then.”

In particular she has been critical of the strategy of what she called “excessive recruitment”. She said it was “a misguided attempt to solve retention problems”.

“We need stability, policy and resource certainty so that the Department of Defence and the Defence Forces themselves have staffing and support levels needed to deal with current and emerging threats,” she said.

“The Defence Forces conducted a survey of 167 personnel who paid to leave the Defence Forces early. That results revealed that the vast majority are departing for better pay and conditions elsewhere.

“This crisis in retention must be addressed with urgency if we are to keep our approved establishment strength at 9,500.

“The Department also needs to implement previously agreed increases,” she said, and she noted that the Army Ranger wing had yet to receive an increase agreed-upon in 2005.

“Minister Keogh’s answer was that a number of outstanding adjudication findings across the public service have still not been implemented.

“This is not good enough for the Ranger Wing and many other sectors of the Defence Forces who will continue to leave the forces in search of better pay and conditions.”