New nightclub opens in Naas on Friday

Naas' newest nightclub will open this weekend.

Encore - as it's known - will be launched at One New Row on Friday next.

The proprietors say the opening is part of a €1m. refurbishment of the former Finan's premises, which is also known locally as Murtagh's Corner, at the junction of Fairgreen Street and New Row.

It opens at 11 pm and will be “playing chart and house beats delivered by some of Ireland’s best DJs. And will also host some of the biggest names on the live music scene.”

The operators, the O’Rourke family, say it consists of two new bars over two floors, a dance floor, smoking area. They also say it will cater for groups, corporate nights and launches “for over 500 people and this addition now brings a total of 5 bars over 3 floors to the entire venue.”

They also say a second phase, due to commence in early 2019, will see the downstairs venue “develop and expand its current offering to give customers a wider variety of food and beverages.”

One New Row opened just over three years ago.