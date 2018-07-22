New Clane coffee shop to open in August

A new coffee shop for Clane will be officially opened on Wednesday, August 1.

The owners of the well known Naas coffee shop PS Roasters are opening a new premises on the Prosperous road.

The Naas premises is owned by Peter and Simon McCormack and is located opposite the main Roman Catholic church in Naas.

The owners have been working on preparing the Clane premises for the past month.

It will be located just around the corner from Aldi and Yew Tree Square on the Prosperous road.

Naas has been open two and a half years. The owners plan to increase the wholesale coffee business and run a barista training section for those who want to get into the business.

