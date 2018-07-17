New group set up to fight scaled back Kildare wind farm proposals

Residents living in the Drehid/Carbury area are furious with Element Power’s proposals for a 14 turbine wind farm, according to Kildare Environmental Awareness Group (KEAG).

“According to Element Power in a letter hand delivered to 180 houses in the Drehid area they have reviewed feedback and information available from Kildare County Council which indicated that a wind energy development could work well in this area,” said a KEAG spokesperson.

“However the Kildare constituents living in the area do not agree. One resident stated ‘we thought this wind development was put to bed with the refusal of the Maighne Wind Farm on two occasions by An Bord Pleanala. Now they think that they can foist the Drehid wind cluster of the Maighne consisting of 14 giant wind turbines on us. This is completely intolerable and unacceptable.’”

A new wind group called Drehid Against Wind Turbines is currently being formed. KEAG said Element Power needs to explain why certain houses were omitted whilst their neighbours received the letter. It said the reason Ireland is lagging behind in its renewable energy targets for 2020 is due to a combined lack of leadership by the government and politicians across the country who were “uniquely facilitating the strong lobbying force of the wind industry whilst ignoring other means of renewables and CO2 reduction.”

It said the government was relying solely on land based wind energy to meet targets for 2020.

“Wind Energy Guidelines have been promised since 2014 and still have not been published in spite of 7,500 submissions. Rural communities throughout Ireland are angered by the apathy of the government on this issue even though seven families in county Cork were forced to abandon their homes due the negative impacts of a wind farm in close proximity,” added KEAG.

It pointed out the previous Maighne application was refused on two occasions by An Bord Pleanala. KEAG held nine public meetings followed by nine submission clinics.

“Over 800 households put in submissions at the various clinics across North Kildare accompanied by the 50 euro fee for An Bord Pleanala.” said the spokesperson.

“Over forty thousand euros left the communities in planning submission fees,” stated Liz Collins of KEAG.

“At no stage did KEAG do any door to door collection of submissions fees for the Maighne wind farm.”

Element Power has said it had embarked on public consultation with 180 homes in the Drehid area.