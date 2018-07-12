Investigations continuing into €9,000 cocaine haul found in discarded backpack in Kildare town

Investigations are continuing into a €9,000 cocaine haul found in Kildare town last Tuesday, July 10.

The drugs were found following a surveillance operation in the town.

Gardai encountered two people near Chapel View at 8pm and when questioned, they ran off.

The Gardai pursued them and found a backpack which was thrown away by one of the pair.

The drugs were found inside. This man, who is in his twenties, was then arrested and questioned.

He was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

SEE ALSO: Plans for 264 homes at Magee Barracks site in Kildare town turned down