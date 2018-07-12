Second boy arrested in connection with Ana Kriegel murder investigation
Court appearance expected this morning
Ana Kriegel
A juvenile male was arrested earlier this morning in connection with the death of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.
He will appear before Dublin District Children’s Court, Smithfield, at 10.30am today, charged in connection with the investigation.
Another 13-year-old boy as previously been charged with the murder of the 14-year-old in Lucan on May 14 last.
