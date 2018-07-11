Entrance to Newbridge could get a facelift if new four storey 96 apartment development gets the go-ahead

Possible impacts on birds, the River Liffey and the train line are being taken on board by developers who want to build 96 apartments at Station Road, Newbridge.

Patrick and Thomas Leeson submitted the project to Kildare County Council on February 28. A decision was due on April 24 but further information was requested.

The applicants want to build two four storey apartment blocks consisting of 48 units each — two one-bedroom apartments, six three-bedroom apartments and forty two-bedroom apartments.

The developers have responded to concerns raised by the council in its request for futher information by reducing the footprint of the apartment blocks and changing the site layout. Alterations have also been made to the style of the balconies and they say a ‘garden strip’ will be developed along Station Road/Milltown road to ensure an attractive entrance to the town.

Garden areas have also been increased. Responses relating to drainage and water capacity were also included.

The applicants have also agreed to install nesting boxes for birds during construction as highlighted by Birdwatch Ireland. They also say they have taken on board the issues raised by Iarnrod Eireann in relation to the nearby train line. The concerns of the Inland Fisheries Authority in relation to the protection of the River Liffey can also be accomodated, they said.

The site is located between Spin Activity Centre and St Mark's School.

Kildare County Council is expected to make a decision on July 27.