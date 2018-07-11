A TASTY RECIPE FOR ALL THOSE KILDARE COOKS: BBQ lamb skewers with rocket melon strawberry salad

Looking for the perfect dish for a summer BBQ or an evening meal to dine al fresco?

Look no further than Siúcra Catherine Fulvio’s Lamb Skewers with Rocket Melon Strawberry Salad. Thismouthwatering combination of sweet and savoury is perfect to serve up during the delicious summer heat!

Makes 6 skewers

Ingredients

For the skewers

400g lamb steak, trimmed and cut into strips

For the marinade

1 lemon, juice only

200ml natural yoghurt

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 small sprigs fresh oregano, chopped

1 tbsp Siúcra rich dark sugar

8 mint leaves, shredded

For the dressing

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp sherry

2 tsp flaxseeds

2cm fresh ginger, grated

½ lemon, zest only

100ml rapeseed or sunflower oil

2 tsp Siúcra light golden sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad

100g rocket

1 cantaloupe melon, peeled and diced

200g strawberries, hulled and sliced in half

80g feta cheese, to crumble on top

Bay leaves, for threading

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for an hour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl for the marinade, add the lamb, cover and leave in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Method

To make the dressing

1. Combine all the ingredients together and whisk well. Check the seasoning and add salt and freshly ground black pepper if needed. Set aside.

To prepare the skewers

1. Thread the lamb strips and bay leaves alternatively onto the skewers. Place on a clean plate and pat with kitchen paper to dry off some of the excess marinade.

2. Heat a large frying pan or chargrill pan. Drizzle the skewers with oil and cook the lamb to your preference.

To assemble the salad

1. Combine the rocket leaves, diced melon and strawberries together with a little dressing and spoon onto a serving platter.

2. Pour the extra dressing into a jug to serve separately.

To serve

1. Place the skewers on top of the salad and crumble over some feta cheese.