€200,000 fraud case involving Kildare County Councillor Mark Dalton adjourned at Naas Circuit Court

A fraud case involving Kildare County Councillor Mark Dalton was adjourned today until November at Naas Circuit Court.

Last April, Cllr Dalton, a former Fianna Fáil member, pleaded guilty to fraud in taking money from a Kildare housing association, amounting to over €200,000.

Naas District Court was previously told that he was addicted to gambling, and the judge commented that the money had gone “to the bookies”.

Cllr Dalton (51) of 53 Whitecastle Lawns, Athy, was charged with 28 separate charges of taking the money from Cill Urnai Housing Association Limited on dates from 2009 to 2014. Half the charges were brought under Section 25 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Act 2001 and the other half under Section 4 of the same Act.

Cllr Dalton, who had previously been a parliamentary assistant to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail, resigned from the Fianna Fáil party after the garda investigation came to light.

The case was today adjourned until November 13 for a probation report and sentence.