County gets its first ever zoo at Kildare Farm Foods

Kildare Farm Foods has recently been awarded a zoo licence making them home to Kildare’s first ever zoo.

The most recent addition — a zebra, is already proving a popular attraction among visitors.

“We started working on the licence about two years ago,” said David Sexton owner of the Kildare Farm Foods.

"I saw the application form online and printed it off — it was about 40 pages so I left it to one side. Then when we were going on holidays I picked it up to read on the plane and filled it in. We had our first zoo inspection last November, and we were issued our preliminary licence in February.

“We became fully licensed three weeks ago. We scored very highly due to the simplicity of our operation.”

Already home to a great variety of animals, the awarding of its zoo licence will allow it to house more exotic and unusual animals.

“Once you get your license you become a member of BIAZA,” he added.

“Everyone shares what they know and there is a list of surplus animals form other zoos all over Europe, as well as knowledge and expertise of all the animals. We’re a part of that now so we can get any of the surplus animals for free. We could get an elephant or a giraffe but we would have to build an enclosure first. We also have access to all that knowledge now and it’s fantastic.

“Prior to this the animals were very expensive, sometimes hard to get and we had to buy them. We live on site with our boys Ryan and Corey so we are like that film ‘We bought a zoo’ but instead ours would be called ‘We built a zoo’. I always joke that I would play Matt Damon in our version .”

