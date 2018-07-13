Sallins estates should be taken in charge by council, demands local councillor

There has been a call for three residential areas in Sallins to be taken in charge by Kildare County Council.

This would mean KCC takes responsibility for som e infrastructural maintenance work.

However, no bonds are available to cover the cost of any work.

Local councillor Carmel Kelly is urging Kildare County Council to outline a timeframe for the remaining steps needed to take in charge Sallins Pier, Sallins Wharf and Osberstown Court.

Cllr Kelly told a recent Naas Municipal district meeting there is an issue with a drain or gully at one location which could pose a risk to children playing in the area.

She said the some outstanding issues date back for 10 years.

She was supported by Cllr Fintan Brett, who said that there was a suggestion of a problem with a pumping station some time ago.

“This is going on and on,” he said.

According to the council, Osberstown Court is required to be taken in charge prior to both Sallins Pier and Sallins Wharf.

The council also said works are required to the pumping station in Osberstown Court.

The council has met with Irish Water and initial investigation works in relation to the pumping station have been agreed.

However the council also said it is “unable at this point to give a timeframe given the extent of the works required and the lack of funds”.

It pointed out that no bond monies are available for any of these estates and funding will have to be identified to facilitate the works required to bring these estates up to a taking in charge standard.