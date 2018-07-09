Sudden appearance of mystery river boulders solved in Newbridge

The mystery appearance of several large boulders in the River Liffey in Newbridge has been solved.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy posted a response from the North Kildare Trout and Salmon Angler's association on her Facebook page explaining the reason's for their installation. The boulders were installed over the last week near the Patrician Brothers Secondary School side of the bridge and people were wondering why they were put there.

"Due to the amount of speculation regarding the works carried out on the river below are the reasons the work has been undertaken. In recent years the fish population on this stretch of the river has collapsed so, as a club we consulted (IFI) Inland Fisheries Ireland," said the club.

"After this a plan was put in place to compensate for lower summer flows and still have zero affect on the higher winter flows it was agreed that deflectors were the answer. They will enhance the flow and increase oxygen levels in the river.

"The deflectors have in no way altered the level of the river above or below the area. The raking of the gravel directly downstream of the bridge is to help fish to spawn. The works will be of benefit to all the fauna fish birds otters which we're once prolific on this stretch of our river."