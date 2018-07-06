A few drops in Kildare this morning, but otherwise warm weather continues

Kildare could see a tiny amount of rain this morning around 11am, forecasted to be as little as .1 of a milimetre.

Otherwise, however, Kildare will see little or no change for the next few days with temperatures staying in the latter half of the 20’s.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be more overcast than previous days although Sunday and the coming week will be bright once again.

According to forecaster Yr.no, rain is expected next weekend, which will come as a relief to farmers and others.