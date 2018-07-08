Kildare town accounts for 3.4% of all jobs in Kildare

Kildare town accounts for 3.4 percent of all jobs in Kildare with 2,166 jobs locally.

According to the results of the Census 2016, there are 3,500 people in employment living in Kildare town,

Twenty percent of those work in Kildare town, 35 percent work elsewhere in Kildare and 24 percent commute out of Kildare.

The remaining number of workers work in mobile or uncodable destinations.

The average rent in Kildare town as reported by the Census is €949 a month, making it the tenth highest place to rent in Kildare.

The highest rents were recorded in Leixlip while the lowest in Athy.

Thirty eight percent of the population in Kildare town are aged under 24 years, while 7.9 per cent of the population are aged 65 and over.

Foreign nationals make up 12.5 per cent of the population in Kildare town.

There are 299 lone parent families living in Kildare town.

A total of 23.8 per cent of the population have obtained a third level education.

Social science, business and law was the most popular choice of study for Kildare town students with 12.5 per cent recorded as studying in this field, compared with just 2.9 per cent in science, maths and computing and 1.6 per cent in art.

However 7.8 per cent undertook engineering, manufacturing and construction and 1.2 per cent opted for agriculture and veterinary.