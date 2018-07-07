Naas bus bay could become a 'health and safety issue'

Changes are to be made to the bus bay at Fairgreen in Naas.

The bus bay exists to provide a safe parking place for pupils and students.

It is principally used by school buses bringing pupils to the school.

The school caters for boys up to sixth class and nearly two years ago the school began admitting junior infants.

When Kildare County Council opened a bus bay outside the SuperValu store the signs at either end indicate the times during which the area was to be kept free for buses. However, more recently these were replaced with signs which indicted only that the area is a bus bay and which reads ‘Bus Bay. September - June’.

Naas-based councillor Seamie Moore said the old times with specific times indicated should be restored to the site because there is a risk that the area might be abused by some motorists.

Motorists using the bay are entitled to do so when the schools are not open.

“This could become a serious health and safety issue and would prevent the need for buses to double park on the road,” Cllr Moore told a recent Naas Municipal district meeting.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said the council would ensure that the signs at the location are “very clear for everybody”.