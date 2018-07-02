Good news for Kildare house buyers with major slowdown in price inflation

There’s good news for potential Kildare house buyers with Daft.ie reporting that while prices in the county are still rising, they are doing so at a considerably lower rate than last year, and even at a lower rate than the national average.

Prices in the second three months of 2018 were 4% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 12% seen a year ago according to Daft.ie’s latest House Price Report.

The average house price in Kildare is now €264,000, 68% above its lowest point. The average house price, nationally, is €10,000 less than Kildare’s average, at €254,000.

Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 54% or just over €89,000.

Commenting on the figures, the author of the report and Trinity College economist Ronan Lyons said that were “signs – in particular from the Dublin market – that new supply is having an effect, with increased availability on the market and a slowdown in inflation.

“While the increase in new homes built is welcome, it is predominantly in the form of housing estates. Almost all the new homes needed in the country are urban apartments, so the mix of supply remains a challenge for policymakers.”