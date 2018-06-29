County Kildare road closed due to melting tar in searing temperatures

The road from Rathangan to Clonbullogue has been closed by Kildare County Council due to melting tar in the searing temperatures.

"Due to high road surface temperatures which have affected the condition of a section of this road and following consultations with the Garda Siochana , arrangements have been made to close this section of road to traffic on grounds of traffic safety. Road users are requested to use alternative routes. Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience," it said.

So far the highest temperatures recorded in Kildare was 31 degrees on Wednesday. It reached 30 degrees yesterday. These readings were recorded by the Irish Peatland Conservation Council of Ireland, which is based in Lullymore. It feeds its weather data into Met Eireann.

