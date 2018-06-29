Green light for new restaurant at canal harbour in Naas

A new restaurant planned for the canal harbour in Naas could lead to forty jobs.

Kildare County Council has granted permission for the business at the long disused Market House, formerly the home of the Bracken family.

Pat Keane and his son Jeff, who have operated the successful pub/restaurant Hanged Man’s at Milltown, Newbridge, for two decades, have received planning approval.

They have plans to remove all derelict structures and boundary walls at the back,non-original internal partitions and, stairs and chimneys and the reinstatement of the original ground floors arched openings. There will be new two and three storey extensions and the and the entire building will have a total gross floor area of just over 1,000 square metres.

When KCC previously granted permission for a pub/restaurant to the Keanes in April 2009, it sought levies totalling €351,500, which, along with the recession, was among the reasons the plans did not proceed at that time.

Planning permission was subsequently extended in May 2014 but this expired in April 2017.