Further information needed on 42 new Rathangan homes

Kildare County Council has asked for further information on plans to build 42 new homes at Rathangan Demesne.
Oakway Homes want to build two detached two storey four-bed dwellings, 12 semi-detached two storey four-bed homes, 20 semi-detached two storey three-bed dwellings, four end terrace two storey three-bed dwellings, four mid terrace two storey two-bed dwellings, and a new recessed entrance.
The site is located between Conlan's Garage and Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin.
