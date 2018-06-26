Lucky escape for paraglider pilot after collision with Kildare power lines

A report, recently published by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has revealed a lucky escape by the pilot of a paraglider near Kilshanroe last August.

The report reveals that having taken off in a field near Kilshanroe on August 20, 2017, the engine stopped shortly after takeoff at a height of only 30 metres.

The pilot turned left to avoid residences and electricity lines ahead. However, during this manoeuvre, the wing of the FLPA struck and became entangled in other 20kV electrical lines.

This caused a power outage in the local, but the lucky pilot unfastened his harness and dropped to the ground without injury.

The 36 year old pilot is not named in the report. He was visiting Ireland and decided to go for a leisure flight. The report notes that while he had experience flying the aircraft, he did not have an apppriate pilot licence.

The accident was not initally reported to the AAIU, and when they did hear of it, it was from a witness to the acciident, but not immeidately.

“By the time the occurance was reported a significant amount of time had elapsed and a field investigation was not possible,” the report states. It added that the cause of the engine stoppage was unknown but that the pilot thought it was a carburettor problem. He replaced the carburettor and the engine ran again successfully.