Homeless woman was abusing her partner on street

A young homeless woman appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday, June 21, charged with a public order offence after she was seen shouting at her partner on the Main Street in Newbridge.

Rebecca Gill, 23, who is homeless at the moment was having a disagreement with her partner on March 21, and was shouting “Go f--k yourself” at him.

There were a number of small children around at the time, Judge Bernadette Owens heard.

She has five previous convictions, including one for the supply of a controlled drugs into a prison.

Representing her, David Powderly told Judge Bernadette Owens that his client had had a very difficult life, including being in care, having a baby while in care who also ended up in care.

He said that she had had difficulty with drink and drugs in the past. “I’ve known her for some time,” he said, adding “She’s had the most difficult life imaginable.”

Judge Owens struck the matter out.

