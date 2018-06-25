Ninth edition of the Leinster Loop this weekend

This weekend sees the return of the Leinster Loop charity cycling event, the ninth edition of the event.

On Saturday, June 30, registration will open at 4pm in St. Laurence’s Community Complex, Narraghmore. The 25km Local Loop starts out at 5pm and the 12km Roche Ramble event follows at 5.30pm.

Along the way cyclists will be treated to a short drama production, enacted by young members of Griese Youth Theatre - written by Jacob Tallon and Daniel McGinley – both previous members of Griese Youth Theatre. This original piece showcases some of the important historical figures with links to the village of Ballitore.

There will be a water stop provided by Crookstown Filling Station, at Crookstown Business Park, and will allow a chance to take a break and have some refreshments.

On returning to St. Laurence’s Community Complex cyclists will be treated to a BBQ and an ice-cream, with plenty of space to stretch out the legs and recover.

This is sure to be a fun evening for the young and not-so-young cyclist. There will be lots of support and marshals along the way.

To date the Leinster Loop has raised over €257,000 for the Breast Cancer Research and St. Laurence’s Community Complex, testament to the great community spirit of our volunteers, sponsors and cyclists.

Organisers say they are delighted to have the support once again of our main sponsor Version1, an IT Services Company based in Dublin. The event is also supported by several local businesses – helping to make this the great community event that it has become.

On Sunday 1st July an expected 1,300 cyclists will take part in the 55km, 100km and 145km events, and motorists are encouraged to keep an eye out of them on the roads.

“The safety of our cyclists is paramount, so please make sure to wear a helmet, check that your brakes work and then get ready to enjoy being part of a great event!” say organisers.

