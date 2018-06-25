Woman sexually assaulted in Edenderry attack

Gardai have confirmed that an investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in Edenderry last week.

The woman in her 20s was confronted and attacked in the Blundell Wood area of the town, close to the Grand Canal at approximately 3.25am on Sunday morning, June 17, a Garda source said.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area mentioned on Saturday night or Sunday morning, June 16/17, to contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290.

It's understood the woman may have been walking home from work in the town when she was approached by a lone male and forced into a nearby wooded area where a sexual assault took place.

Gardai say that the female victim was not seriously injured during the attack.