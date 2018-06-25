Tickets for Pope's Knock appearance may be gone by later this morning

Tickets for the general public to see Pope Francis on two appearances during his trip to Ireland this August went on sale this morning, and his appearance at Knock may be a 'sellout' by later this morning.

That's according to World Meeting of Families spokesperson Brenda Drumm, from Newbridge, speaking on Morning Ireland earlier this morning.

The Pope will be in Ireland on the weekend of August 25 and 26, and he will attend the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park.

Tickets for the Pope's Knock visit and Mass at the Phoenix Park in Dublin both went on sale at worldmeeting2018.ie at 5am this morning. Entrance to both events is free, but tickets are required for both adults and children, reiterated Ms Drumm, adding that there has been huge interest from overseas in the events.

The Pope will also visit the Marian Shrine at Knock on Sunday, August 26. There is a limited capacity of 45,000 tickets for that event, and Ms Drumm said that they may be gone by later this morning.

Half a million tickets were released for the Pope's Phoenix Park Mass, and they should be available for at least the next few days. Tickets are available on a first-come first-served basis.