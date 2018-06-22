Elderly Kildare man on sex assault charges

An elderly man from Kildare has appeared at Naas District Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a younger male.

The man cannot be identified to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case.

It is alleged that the man sexually assaulted the alleged victim on four occasions in 2015.

Sitting at Naas District Court last Thursday, June 21, Judge Bernadette Owens adjourned the matter to allow for preparation of the case.