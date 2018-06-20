Coming to Weston Airport - BrewDog's Cinematic Circus

Independent Scottish craft brewer, BrewDog has given a strong sign of its Irish intentions by announcing its entry into Ireland with the launch of BrewDog’s Cinematic Circus, a rebellious cacophony of big-screen movie, live music, entertainment, artisanal food and craft beer. What’s more, they’re hosting this unforgettable party on an airport runway just outside Celbridge.

Provocative and irreverent pioneers of the craft beer revolution, BrewDog launch their inaugural Cinematic Circus on Monday at Weston Airport, next to the ancestral home of Arthur Guinness, on Saturday, July 7.

The most eclectic never-seen-before array of entertainment in one venue in Ireland will include Ireland’s biggest mobile outdoor HD cinema screen which will show a cult movie.

The outdoor cinema will be fronted by an array of sofas, deck chairs and old authentic cinema seats laid out around the airport apron in front of the massive aircraft storage hangars where an advert for Nike with Rory McIlroy was filmed as well as the famous WW1 movie The Blue Max starring George Peppard.

There will be a performance from Circus of Horrors, which reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent. The infamous cult show has been banned from several venues due to its risquéness performs dangerous fire, sword and acrobatic stunts and Victorian style freak shows amidst Gothic, Steampunk, Burlesque and Voodoo themes.The Circus of Horrors was created by John (Dr) Haze and started its gruesome beginnings at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world from Chile to Chatham, Argentina to Aberdeen, Japan to Jersey including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Eminem, Motley Crue, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic St Preachers, Foo Fighters, Rammstein and many more.

Fallen Lights are the latest band to roll off the Mullingar conveyor belt of talent following the likes of The Blizzards, The Academic and Niall Horan and this will be the first time they will headline an outdoor festival having recently headlined in front of 6,000 fans in the 3 Arena for the Junk Kouture Finale night. Louis Walsh said that of the indie pop band “In the most positive era for the Irish music scene in decades, Fallen Lights have everything it takes to be the next homegrown band to sell out our largest arenas” following their showing on the Late Late Show. Fallen Lights New Single “Its too Late” has had over 6 million impressions on Irish Radio to date.

Brewdog talent scouts will be scouring Dublin City Centre this coming Saturday to source lucky buskers and busking bands to perform gigs around the venue through the day and the best judges act will get to perform on the main stage in support of Fallen Lights.

Along with their own beer tents Brewdog will also be hosting and supporting four other Irish craft beer companies onsite with 120 taps of beer. Guest beer will be on offer from the likes of YellowBelly from Wexford, Wicklow Wolf, Kildare Brewing and Stone Barrell from Dublin along with local artisan food stalls.

Concert goers can arrive into the airport and drive along the runway and park onsite with all designated drivers being eligible for free non-alcoholic Brewdog Nanny State beer for the entire event which runs from 4pm to 11pm on Saturday July 7!

Tickets are on sale from today at €16 each and are available from www.brewdog.com/circus or on Universe.com

Brewdog Founder and Chief Dog James Watt said that: “Ireland is a country full of individuality and life yet global brewers seem to think that the Irish should settle for weak, insipid lagers that taste of nothing. We think the people of Ireland deserve more. So we’re teaming up with local craft brewers to put amazing, flavourful beer into the hands of the people. Cinematic Circus isn’t just about BrewDog, it’s about Ireland. We’ll be scouring the streets for local acts, nabbing the best buskers we can find to perform in from of 4,999 people. And this is just the start. We will stop at nothing to get more people drinking better beer...”

The Brewdog Cinematic Circus is an initial investment into Ireland worth just over €550,000 to the local economy. The company was founded in Aberdeenshire in 2007 by two friends James Watt and Martin Dickie a former deep sea fisherman and a whiskey distiller who started brewing beer together in a garage as a hobby. Today the company employs over 1,000 people throughout the UK, USA and Australia, owns over 50 bars and has over 70,000 shareholders. Never quiet and definitely not mainstream, the brewer is known for brewing the World’s strongest beer and holding the World record for the highest ever equity crowdfunding scheme; whilst the BrewDog founders have their own TV programme, have projected themselves naked onto the Houses of Parliament and managed to insult Vladmir Putin – expect the beer world in Ireland to get a whole lot more interesting…

CINEMATIC CIRCUS AT WESTON AIRPORT – SATURDAY, JULY 7

Doors open at 4pm

4-5.30pm Street Performers in Crowd

5.30pm Music: Fallen Lights on Main Stage

7pm: World record attempt for Biggest Beer tasting

7.15pm: Movie on a colossal outdoor screen

9.30pm: Circus of Horrors

11pm: Food Closes

11.30pm: Bars Close

12.30am: Event Doors Close

Event Location: Weston Airport (Apron, Hangar and Runway) surrounded by Planes and Helicopters including a Gulf War Fighter jet and 1950’s RAF Small Transporter Plane.