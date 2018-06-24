Kildare fundraiser for Zambia trip next month

Local artist Maureen Spain hosted an art sale last May in the Kildare Parish Centre to raise funds for the Nsobe School Project in Zambia.

Maureen is a member of the Mary Markey Art Group that meets in the centre on Tuesday mornings. She will be travelling to Zambia in July with 15 other volunteers to build schoolrooms and teacher accommodation for The Nsobe School Trust Project.

The volunteers heard about the school through friends who visited last year and were very impressed with the enthusiasm of both the teachers and the children attending it.

Over the past few years the school has grown from a group of about 20 children to over 300 at present. They are working very hard to try and take in more children and this group of Irish volunteers are going to help them achieve this goal.

As part of Maureen’s fundraising for the project she held an art sale in KildaremParish Centre. The entire art group and their friends donated paintings and craft works for the sale and all the proceeds went directly to the school. Luka Bloom gave of his time on the evening and helped make it a success. Over a hundred people attended and most of the paintings and craft work was sold.

“I can’t tell you how overwhelming it was for me to receive such generosity and support from our local community in Kildare,” she said. “From little acorns do mighty oak trees grow and the seed that was planted that night will soon blossom into a mighty opportunity for a group of children who otherwise would never get the chance to be educated. To donate nsobetrustschool.com