South Kildare Photography Club exhibition

The South Kildare Photography Club’s June Fest exhibition continues until June 30 in Newbridge.

Titled Kildare and Beyond, it promotes all aspects of travel. With over 40 members, the club is very active.

“Members were recently in Budapest, China and Cuba and our exhibition reflects their travels and experiences. We like to photograph many aspects of life in Kidlare and help people to appreciate their local environment,” said a spokesperson.

This large outdoor exhibition is an ambitious project and can be seen around the town during June Fest. There is also an indoor exhbition in the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

The club meet in Ryston every Thursday at 8pm. New members always welcome.

