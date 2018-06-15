The canal bank in Naas will be a car free zone tomorrow
Between 10am and 3pm.
Cars are to be banned from the canal bank in Naas.
But it’s only a temporary measure and just for a few hours.
Naas Tidy Towns and Naas Greenways (which was launched by NTT to create a comprehensive walking/cycling pathway in the Naas area) are having a ‘car free day’ on the canal on Saturday June 16 between 10am and 3pm.
It’s taking place as part of National Bike Week, which features a range of bike themed events between June 9 and June 17 and is a “celebration of what’s great about bikes.” There will be a closure of the road between Tandy’s Bridge and Osberstown Bridge and this will provide a walking route.
“We hope to have a route for walkers and cyclists some six kilometres long.
“There will be coffee and ice cream available, so come on down with your family,” said organiser Bill Clear.
