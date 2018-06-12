Brannockstown community slam church for delay in stepping away from local national school

A community group set up to get Brannoxtown National School back up and running has slammed the Archdiocese for the delay in transferring the school over to the management of the Kildare West Wicklow Education Training Board.

Save Our School Brannoxtown (SOSB) is extremely concerned with the delay in the divestment of the school by the archbishop given that the archbishop had indicated a willingness to divest in March.

"A public meeting was held as far back as May 16 when the people of Brannockstown overwhelmingly voted in favour of the appointment of KWETB as patron of the school, said Conor O'Toole of SOSB.

"SOSB understands that the Department of Education is enthusiastic about such an appointment and together with KWETB are anxious that the divestment proceed as quickly as possible so that the school reopens in September. SOSB also understands that representations have been made by Martin Heydon TD to the Department and the Archbishop to expedite the process. It is imperative that the divestment be resolved quickly so that the school is restored to the local community for the benefit of the children of Brannockstown and its hinterland."

Brannoxtown National School closed earlier this year after pupil numbers plummeted. In the end there were no pupils enrolled. Several public meetings were called last Summer and complaints were made about the way the school was previously run.

The Dublin Archdiocese disputed the complaints and said the school had received an excellent 'Whole School Evaluation' report from the Department.

Meanwhile, on June 7 Dep Fiona O'Loughlin said she had discussed Brannoxtown with the Department.

She wrote on her facebook page "During my meeting with the Department of Education and Skills last week we discussed Brannockstown school and it’s patronage. The Department confirmed that they have accepted the mandate from the Parents Association to change patronage going forward to the Kildare Wicklow Education Training Board (KWETB) and hope to have the changeover complete in time for the next school year. This is great news for the parents and teachers who have been extremely concerned over the future of the school."

