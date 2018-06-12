Ballymore pupil, Colum Doyle sheds locks for children's wig charity

Young Colum Doyle of Scoil Mhuire in Ballymore Eustace has being growing his hair for the past three years and was jokingly described by a family member as looking akin to Legolas from Lord of the Rings.

"He has grown his hair for three years, having been inspired and motivated by a family member, until it was long enough to cut and be made into a wig. Hairdresser Breda O'Keefe kindly cut Colum's hair recently on June 1, 2018 - a date Colum named last year for the 'big cut'!"

His mother Eileen laughed: "Farewell Legolas, welcome back, Colum! The charity he is donating the hair to is the Rapunzel Foundation, which was established to collect hair and make hair pieces/wigs for children with cancer".

Well done Colum, a very worthwhile challenge completed and a lovely head of hair delivered, for the benefit of another.

Colum getting his hair cut

Colum's lovely locks prior to the chop