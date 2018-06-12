Clane Gardai investigate alleged sexual assault on female

The Aldi supermarket in Clane is the scene of a Garda forensic investigation following reports of an alleged sexual assault at the entrance to the supermarket on the Prosperous road last night.

Local sources have told the Leinster Leader that it’s believed a sexual assault occurred on a young woman.

And Gardai have confimed that the incident occurred around 1.30am.

It is understood that the alleged victim is a local woman.