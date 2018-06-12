LATEST: Gardai appeal for witnesses in alleged Clane sexual assault

Gardaí in Clane are appealing for witnesses in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the Millicent Road area of Clane in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, June 12.

Between 1am and 1.30am the female victim, who is in her early 20s. was walking home on Millicent Road, Clane when she was assaulted by three men.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything unusual on Millicent Road or who can assist Gardaí to contact them at Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.